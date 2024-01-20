Olivia Rodrigo & BFF Tate McRae Attend Lakers Game Together in L.A.

Olivia Rodrigo and her BFF Tate McRae are stepping out to enjoy some basketball together!

The “Vampire” singer and the “greedy” songstress, both 20, were spotted leaving the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night (January 19) at the Crypto.com Arena.

Olivia and Tate held hands as they headed out. The duo was dressed in casual, yet stylish, attire for their outing.

If you didn’t know, Tate featured in Olivia‘s music video for “bad idea right?” which was released in August. Olivia‘s close friends Iris Apatow and Madison Hu also made appearances.

Back in October, Olivia spoke about her friendship with Tate, and teased a possible collaboration between the two pop artists!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae after the Lakers game…