Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 1:39 am

Julia Fox is revealing future plans for her book “Down the Drain”!

The 33-year-old actress and model released her tell-all memoir in October 2023.

During an appearance at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 19), Julia shared that “Down the Drain” will be adapted into a TV series!

She told Deadline that she is working alongside Joey Soloway on the upcoming series based on her book.

“We’ll see where it goes,” she said. “There has been some interest, so we’ll see.”

On whether she intends to play herself on screen, Julia explained her plans.

“It’s a very meta kind of show, and there probably will be a moment where I’m trying to play me while also trying to cast someone to play me,” she said. “It’s going to live in the world of the book, but it’s going to be a totally new take on it.”

Photos: Getty Images
