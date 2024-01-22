Comedian Natasha Leggero Explains Why She Took Her Shirt Off During Stand-Up Set

Natasha Leggero is addressing her viral stand-up set.

Last week, the 49-year-old comedian made headlines when she took to stage at the Hollywood Improv last week and immediately took her shirt off.

While stepping out on Sunday night (Jan. 21), Natasha explained why she did it.

Keep reading to find out more…

When a paparazzo said that people were “shocked,” Natasha cut him off and said, “That I have such a huge t-ts?” (via Page Six).

On more serious note, Natasha said that while most comedians “don’t want to” go shirtless, she decided to send a message.

“I was trying to make a point,” Natasha said.

When asked what her point was, Natasha‘s husband Moshe Kasher, joked, “That she’s not feeling her husband…It’s a bigger story actually.”

Before her set last week, opening act Bert Kreischer performed shirtless and as Natasha took the stage, she also decided to take her shirt off.

“If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?” Natasha said as the crowd cheered.

She then went and put on her jacket before continuing on with her set.

Natasha said that she was advised not to post about her shirtless moment on social media, but she later posted a series of photos from the event because the images were already leaked.

“Bert took his shirt off so i did too. improv said not to post but tmz already did so f it,” Natasha wrote on Instagram. “Should female comics be able to do the same things as male comics? Because ive also been thinking about trying to f–k my opener.”