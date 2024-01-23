Josh Radnor Reveals the Crazy Way He Met His Now-Wife

Josh Radnor didn’t meet the love of his life the way most people do.

The 49-year-old How I Met Your Mother star married Jordana Jacobs earlier this month.

In a recent interview, Josh revealed how they met, and it’s pretty crazy!

He told the New York Times that in February 2022, he attended a three-day meditation retreat in upstate New York, where he and the other attendees ate some psychedelic mushrooms.

Josh recalled hearing a voice in his head say “That’s her,” in reference to Jordana. “That’s your woman.”

Jordana, who was also high on mushrooms, had a similar experience.

“You know that man over there across the room, Josh? You’re drawn to him,” she recalled hearing in her mind.

Remembering the couple’s first connection, Jordana shared, “We had a really beautiful and intense and powerful first date where we went very deep.”

“I thought she was formidable,” Josh added.

