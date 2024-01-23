'Drag Race' Star Alaska Claims Lea Michele Wouldn't Acknowledge Drag Stars Existed at Grammys 2017

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alaska is making a claim about Lea Michele following an interaction that happened at the Grammys in 2017.

Alaska was asked about fellow former contestant Princess Poppy showing up at the Emmys as a green goblin and the impact behind the stunt. That led into a discussion about the Lea encounter.

“I just love this Princess Poppy stunt. I’ve been to a few mainstream awards show in drag. I went to the Grammys one year, because [fellow All Stars 2 contestant] Katya and I were invited. Celebrities are mortified of drag queens, because we represent the sort of facade. We pull the curtain back of the facade of what Hollywood is. We make fun of it,” Alaska said on the latest episode of the Race Chaser podcast (via EW).

“We’re aware that this is fake because we take this off at night and become a different person. But, mostly, everyone there is [thinking], ‘This is real, this is reality and you must believe that or else all of this will crumble,’” Alaska added.

Alaska then brought up the Lea story.

“People wouldn’t look us in the eye. Like, Lea Michele looked through us, wouldn’t even acknowledge that we exist. Kris Jenner was there just looking so mad at her life that it had come to this. She was hosting the E! carpet, and just looked so miserable. But, celebrities, at least back then, were mortified of drag, so Princess Poppy doing this I think is a great statement because she’s the sum of all fears,” Alaska added.

