Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 11:02 am

The Most Popular Contestants on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following (So Far!)

The Most Popular Contestants on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following (So Far!)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 is starting off with a bang!

The long-running drag reality TV competition series kicked off on Friday, January 5 on MTV, ru-vealing the 14 contestants vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

And already, there’s been tons of drama, funny shade, iconic looks and memorable runways.

As a result, fans have been picking their favorites from the start of the season. We’re taking a look at who is the most popular on social media, based on their Instagram followings.

Click through to see who is the most popular contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 so far…

