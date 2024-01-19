'How I Met Your Mother' Star Josh Radnor Marries Jordana Jacobs During 'Light Blizzard'

Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2024 at 5:09 pm

Josh Radnor is now a married man!

On Friday (January 19), the 49-year-old How I Met Your Mother actor revealed on Instagram that he and fiancée Jordana Jacobs during a “*light* blizzard” earlier this month at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York.

“I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend,” Josh wrote along with some snowy photos of him and his new bride at their wedding.

“So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures,” Josh continued. “But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

Josh revealed in November 2023 that he and Jordana were engaged after meeting in February 2022.

Congrats to the newlyweds!
