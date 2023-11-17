Josh Radnor Reveals He's Getting Married!

Surprise! Josh Radnor is getting married!

During his sold-out New York City show on Thursday night (November 16), the 49-year-old How I Met Your Mother star surprised audience members by announcing that he will soon be getting married.

After playing his new song “Brooklyn Girl,” Josh said that he wrote the song after meeting his bride-to-beat his friend’s “psychedelic” event, according to People.

He then added, “In an unexpected twist, we’re getting married.”

As of right now, Josh has not yet named who the lucky woman is.

While promoting his show Fleishman Is in Trouble in an interview with Page Six from earlier this month, Josh revealed that he was happily in a relationship.

“During the filming of this, I was very much newly with someone [who] I’m still with and continue to be very excited about,” Josh shared.

The miniseries revolves around Josh‘s character’s divorce, and in the interview, he admitted that he’s had some fears about getting married.

“In some ways, I’ve always been scared of a bad marriage, spouses that were at odds with each other,” Josh admitted. “So there’s something relieving about being able to play that out in a fictional context.”

He added, “Maybe it means you won’t have to do as much of that in real life.”

Congrats to Josh and his bride-to-be!