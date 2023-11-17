Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift &amp; Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 3:22 pm

Froy Gutierrez & Zane Phillips Couple Up at 'Chaos Dinner' Hosted by Writer Evan Ross Katz

Froy Gutierrez & Zane Phillips Couple Up at 'Chaos Dinner' Hosted by Writer Evan Ross Katz

Froy Gutierrez and Zane Phillips are going strong as a couple!

The 25-year-old Cruel Summer actor and the 29-year-old Glamorous actor were in attendance at the “Evan’s Chaos Dinner” at the home of Crystal Kung Minkoff on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

The intimate Friendsgiving dinner was hosted by Threads by Instagram and writer Evan Ross Katz.

Guests also included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zooey Deschanel, Zachary Quinto, How to Get Away with Murder‘s Jack Falahee, Meta exec Michael Hoffman, and some of your favorite Drag Race stars like Trixie Mattel, Gottmik, and Symone.

Froy and Zane went public with their relationship when they kissed at a New York City pride party in June 2023 and they went Instagram official back in August with some hot shirtless pics.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos from the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Crystal Kung Minkoff, Evan Ross Katz, Froy Gutierrez, Jack Falahee, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zachary Quinto, Zane Phillips, Zooey Deschanel

