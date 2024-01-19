Allie X Unleashes 'Off With Her T-ts,' an Operatic Banger From Forthcoming Album 'Girl With No Face'

Allie X is back in action, and she’s going very, very hard on her new single “Off With Her T-ts.”

The hitmaker, who has created alongside the likes of Troye Sivan and BTS, is gearing up to drop her new album Girl With No Face. The project will be her first since 2020′s Cape God, and she’s making up for lost time in the leadup to its unveiling.

“Off With Her T-ts” is an ’80s infused anthem with an operatic twist that finds Allie facing down haunting thoughts. It follows the previously released singles “Girl With No Face” and “Black Eye.”

Head inside to hear Allie X’s new song…

Allie opened up about the song, saying, “’Off With Her T-ts’ is an upbeat borderline ridiculous satirization of particularly agonizing thoughts that never give me a break. I decided to parody them for some relief. Some may label it a body-negative anthem, the Brits may think I’m simply ‘off my t-ts.’ The one thing I know for sure – is that it goes hard.”

We couldn’t agree more with that ruling!

She opened up about her forthcoming album on Instagram, describe it as “a record unlike any of I’ve made before. A dizzying xperience born of the deep desire to liberate myself professionally and creatively.”

“I’ll probably get more specific about that later, but for now understand that this need set me off on the most isolating and expansive journey I’ve ever been on creatively. The pandemic was likely the only reason I was able to do this. Without the world literally coming to a screeching halt, I would have continued to run at full steam in the gerbil wheel of the music industry, trying to please my team and keep up with the girlies,” she explained.

The hitmaker continued, describing the body of work as “indulgent, stubborn, dry witted, angry, melodramatic… in short, v me.”

“As many of you know, the ‘X’ in my name is indicative of an exploration of identity. Girl With No Face is probably the most sustained and disorienting look into the mirror thus far,” she added.

While you’re here, take a trip down memory lane and check out Allie‘s duet with Troye.

Press play on “Off With Her T-ts” up top and read through the lyrics below…