Kathy Hilton Eats at Cheesecake Factory Once a Week, Reveals Her Favorite Menu Item
Kathy Hilton and her husband Rick definitely have enough money to eat at any restaurant that they want, but they opt for affordable meals at The Cheesecake Factory once a week because they’re such big fans of the restaurant chain!
The 64-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her love for the chain in a new interview and she even revealed her go-to menu item.
“We go [to the Cheesecake Factory] once a week,” she told Page Six, adding that “all their food is good.”
Keep reading to find out more…
“He really likes the chicken [fettuccine Alfredo]. And then also the one that you dip with the sauce,” Kathy said about Rick‘s menu choice.
Kathy enjoys the meatloaf!
“Where [else] can you get meatloaf?” she noted. The restaurant’s website notes that the Famous Factory Meatloaf meal is served with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, grilled onions, and fresh buttered corn.