Selena Gomez Compares Her Body Then & Now, Emphasizes Importance of Self Love

Selena Gomez is spreading a message of self love!

The 31-year-old actress and pop star has been in the public eye since her teenage years, often becoming the subject of body shaming and scrutiny over her weight.

On Monday evening, Selena took to Instagram to reflect on her time in the spotlight and share some body positivity with her followers.

On her Story, she posted a pair of paparazzi photos of herself in swimsuits – one from years ago, and one from that was taken more recently.

“Today, I realized I will never look like this again,” she wrote over the first image.

Selena captioned the second slide, “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am.. sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”

Back in October, Selena Gomez opened up about a time when she struggled with her body image.