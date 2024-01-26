Top Stories
The Richest 'Barbie' Stars, Ranked (The Top Earner's Net Worth Is Over $1 Billion!)

The Richest 'Barbie' Stars, Ranked (The Top Earner's Net Worth Is Over $1 Billion!)

The cast of Barbie experienced life in plastic while filming 2023′s hottest, Oscar-nominated blockbuster. The very pink extravaganza grossed over $1 billion in less than a month and became the top grossing movie of 2023 in North America!

With a star-studded cast centered around Margot Robbie‘s Barbie and Ryan Gosling‘s Ken, the movie from director Greta Gerwig features a talented (and wealthy) talent pool.

After the revealing of the 2024 Oscar nominations, which featured some noteworthy snubs but gave Barbie a lot of love regardless, we did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie and ranked them. It’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll be surprised when you find out who claimed the top spot by a landslide!

Spoiler alert: The top earner is worth more than $1 billion.

Scroll through the slideshow to find out who is the richest star in Barbie…

