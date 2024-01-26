Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2024 at 5:59 pm

Snoop Dogg Reveals the Sweet Nickname His Grandkids Call Him - Watch!

Snoop Dogg is one proud grandpa!

The 52-year-old rapper recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday (Jan. 26) where he gushed over the 12 grandkids and revealed the super sweet and cute nickname they call him. Snoop is dad to sons Cordell, 26, Corde, 29, and Julian, 25, and daughter Cori, 24.

“Now, OK, I was trying to imagine Snoop as a granddad. So how many grandkids do you actually have?” Jennifer asked.

“Actually, I have a total of 12 grandkids,” Snoop responded, as Jennifer seemed taken aback and asked, “12?!”

“Yes, yes I do. And they’re different ages, ranges, sizes and I love them all the same way,” Snoop said.

“Actually, my oldest grandson, his birthday is today so I’m on my way to his birthday party when I leave here,” Snoop continued.”He’s going to be 9 years old, that’s Zion Broadus.”

When Jennifer then asked what the grandkids call him, Snoop answered, “Well, [Zion] was the first one to name me. He used to call me Papa Noop, because he couldn’t say Snoop, so he started calling me Papa Noop. And then as time went by, he learned how to say Snoop, so now I’m Papa Snoop.”

Photos: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
