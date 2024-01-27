Hayden Panettiere Reveals Whether Her Daughter Kaya Plans to Become an Actress

Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her 9-year-old daughter Kaya‘s future.

During an interview with E!, the 34-year-old Nashville actress got real about parenting and whether or not her daughter plans to follow in her footsteps.

Her answer was kind of surprising.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

It turns out, Kaya loves to jump competitively on horses – and she’s not so interested in acting or singing.

“I get asked all the time, ‘If she wanted to be a singer or actor, what would you say?’” Hayden said, adding, “I look at her, that’s not her thing. She’s not into performing. She’s all into horses.”

The actress reflected, “She’s so me. But she’s also a little bit more reserved. She’s very independent, she loves to do her own thing, loves to be normal.”

Hayden recognizes a desire in Kaya to simply be “treated like everyone else.” She told the outlet that she finds that “soothing.”

