Kathy Hilton to Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Reunion

Kathy Hilton is back!

The 64-year-old star is set to return to Bravo via a surprise appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, Bravo revealed.

“PREPARE TO FEEL HUNKY DORY! Kathy Hilton makes a special appearance during the #RHOBH Reunion! Coming soon,” the official Bravo account on Instagram shared alongside a photo of the star posing outside of her trailer.

Kathy has made appearances on the Bravo reality series throughout the years, as her sisters Kyle and Kim Richards were original cast members. She joined as a “friend of” in Seasons 11 and 12, and opted not to come back for Season 13.

She was also featured in daughter Paris Hilton‘s Peacock series Paris in Love Season 2.

The reunion was just filmed in Los Angeles over the weekend, and Bravo also shared the cast’s seating chart.

