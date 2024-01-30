Kristen Bell & Adam Brody Film a Kissing Scene for Netflix Comedy Series from Erin Foster

Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2024 at 4:12 pm

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are heating up the set of their upcoming Netflix series with a passionate kiss!

The co-stars were spotted filming a scene for the Untitled Erin Foster Comedy Series on Monday night (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The show is loosely based on Erin Foster‘s real-life experiences.

Deadline reports the series “centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody). Noah, is a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan.”

Did you see the recent news about Erin‘s personal life?!

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody on set…
Photos: Backgrid
