David & Victoria Beckham Poke Fun at Viral Netflix Doc Moment in Uber Eats Super Bowl 2024 Commercial

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are having fun at their own expense.

The couple star in an upcoming Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, recreating their viral clip from Netflix‘s Beckham documentary, where the 48-year-old soccer star interrupted the 49-year-old Spice Girls member during an on-camera interview about being “very working class,” to which he countered with “be honest.”

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria starts in the ad teaser while sitting on a sofa in her “my dad had a Rolls-Royce” t-shirt. David then poked his head into frame reminding her to “Be honest, be honest!”

“OK. It’s a big commercial,” Victoria adds, as David asks her to “tell them what it’s during.”

“David, I’m trying,” Victoria responds, saying it will be aired during “the big baseball game.”

“The super big baseball game,” David hilariously clarifies, as she then asks, “Or was it the hockey bowl?”

“Hockey bowl. Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston,” David jokes, seemingly misremembering Jennifer Aniston‘s name.

“Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it, too,” Victoria says, before David can be heard proclaiming, “We love Jessica.”

The teaser ends with bold text that reads: “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

