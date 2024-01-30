Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Diagnosed with Alopecia, Reveals Her Therapy Treatment in New Video

Lili Reinhart is sharing her alopecia diagnosis with fans.

The 27-year-old Riverdale actress took to her TikTok account to share a video of the red light therapy she is using to treat her skin condition.

What is alopecia?

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation says the “disease causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other body areas, like under the arms or on the legs. People with alopecia areata most often lose hair in circular, coin-sized patches on the scalp, but in more severe cases, they may lose all of their hair. About 2% of people across the world will experience alopecia areata at some point in their lifetime.”

Lili captioned her video, “Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode.” She added, “Red light therapy is my new best friend.”

In the video, Lili is lip-syncing to an audio that says, “I’m pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure.”

In recent months, Lili has been very open about her body dysmorphia, struggles with acne, and the offers in her DMs.