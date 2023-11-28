Top Stories
Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

10 Most Hated TV Characters List Causes Online Debate, Surprising Characters Land Spots

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 12:46 am

Lili Reinhart Responds to Sugar Daddy Offer in Her DMs

Lili Reinhart decided to make a TikTok video in which she looked through her DMs from fans… and she found a very interesting offer in one message.

The 27-year-old Riverdale actress had a funny reaction to one message that included an offer from a sugar daddy.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hey princess… How are you doing? I’m sorry if this offends you. Would you let daddy spoil you with $5000 weekly no sending of nudes picture’s nor sextexting just attention and advice,” the man said.

Lili replied, “Um, depends on what kind of advice you’re looking for, but you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions and I’ll try to give you the best advice that I can.”

Watch the rest of the video below!

Did you see Lili‘s recent tweets about her body dysmorphia?

@lilireinhart

Thanks for the questions! ❤️🙆🏼‍♀️

♬ original sound – Lili Reinhart

