Lili Reinhart Responds to Sugar Daddy Offer in Her DMs

Lili Reinhart decided to make a TikTok video in which she looked through her DMs from fans… and she found a very interesting offer in one message.

The 27-year-old Riverdale actress had a funny reaction to one message that included an offer from a sugar daddy.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hey princess… How are you doing? I’m sorry if this offends you. Would you let daddy spoil you with $5000 weekly no sending of nudes picture’s nor sextexting just attention and advice,” the man said.

Lili replied, “Um, depends on what kind of advice you’re looking for, but you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions and I’ll try to give you the best advice that I can.”

Watch the rest of the video below!

