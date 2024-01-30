DC's James Gunn Reveals New Details About Casting Milly Alcock as Supergirl

DC Studios boss James Gunn is speaking out to share new insight on the casting of Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

The 23-year-old actress will make her Supergirl debut in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy before headlining her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Milly is best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, but she’s not expected to return after the role was aged up.

James revealed that he cast Milly as Supergirl after watching her performance on the Game of Thrones prequel series.

“In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes,” James wrote on Threads.

