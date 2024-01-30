Top Stories
Broadway legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Broadway legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

Who Is the Next James Bond? Oddsmakers Reveal the Top Choice!

2 Actors Have Been Replaced in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

2 Actors Have Been Replaced in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

7 TV Shows Are Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

7 TV Shows Are Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Tue, 30 January 2024 at 5:20 pm

DC's James Gunn Reveals New Details About Casting Milly Alcock as Supergirl

DC's James Gunn Reveals New Details About Casting Milly Alcock as Supergirl

DC Studios boss James Gunn is speaking out to share new insight on the casting of Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

The 23-year-old actress will make her Supergirl debut in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy before headlining her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Milly is best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, but she’s not expected to return after the role was aged up.

James revealed that he cast Milly as Supergirl after watching her performance on the Game of Thrones prequel series.

Keep reading to find out more…

“In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes,” James wrote on Threads.

Get more details on the upcoming Superman movie!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: James Gunn, Milly Alcock, Supergirl