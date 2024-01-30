Chris Evans Rules Out Running for Political Office While Promoting Civic Engagement in Washington, D.C.

Chris Evans is ruling out a run for office.

The 42-year-old actor, who runs civic engagement voting website A Starting Point, made an appearance at the Newsmaker Luncheon at National Press Club on Monday (January 29) in Washington, D.C.

Chris was asked during the event if he ever considered being in office himself.

“You know, there was a time,” Chris said with a laugh, according to The Hill. “Being here [in D.C.], you realize how much goes into it. And I’m tired… I don’t think so.”

“I think there are better ways to be a part of the world without having to do the work that goes into being an elected official,” he added.

Chris added that he doesn’t want to be the face of A Starting Point in the long run as he is very vocal about his political views.

“I’ve made my opinions known so vocally that you don’t want someone at face value to think that we are pushing something. The nature of the site is information based and not my opinion. I am not an expert. I’m not a journalist. I have no right to be in this arena, other than as a voter, as an American, who wants to play on the one string I have, which is my voice, as we all should,” he said (via Deadline).

