The Richest 'True Blood' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

True Blood is one of the most popular TV shows of the noughties.

The horror-themed TV series, which was based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries series by Charlaine Harris, debuted on HBO in September 2008 and ran through August 2014 across seven seasons and 80 episodes.

The series follows Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress living in Louisiana, and the emergence of vampires thanks to a synthetic blood product called “Tru Blood,” which allows them to come out of their coffins and integrate into society. The series follows the vampires’ fight for equality amid anti-vampire sentiments, as Sookie falls in love with vampire Bill Compton.

The show won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy, and its stars have since gone on to accomplish major things in their careers, earning a significant amount of money.

