'The Valley' Producer Reveals New Bravo Series Will Begin With 'Vanderpump Rules' Crossover, Shares New Details On Upcoming Spinoff

We are learning new details about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff series The Valley!

In case you missed it, three former stars of the hit Bravo series will be starring in a new spinoff series, along with several new faces to the Bravo-verse.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent dropped a new episode of her podcast Give Them Lala on Friday (February 2) with executive producer Alex Baskin, who is behind both shows, and he revealed new details about the upcoming new show!

Lala and her co-host Jessica Walter asked Alex for a teaser about The Valley and the difference between filming both shows.

“Here’s my tease. We start The Valley with a crossover between Jax [Taylor] and Tom Sandoval, and so you have Jax joining boys night, which is with [Tom] Schwartz and James [Kennedy] and Sandoval,” Alex shared. “And, uh, Jax has a few choice words for Sandoval, and it’s really fun. And then we see Jax drive over the hill and go into the Valley. It’s cinematic, in our world.”

“Where I think The Valley is very different is it’s a different phase in life, and the idea is adulting, and it’s also that this is a group that is trying to raise families or figure out what’s next, but they don’t have anything figured out,” he continued. “So that’s the fun of it to me, is that Jax is still Jax… Jax is preaches and proclaims that he has grown up and everyone needs to find the maturity that he has, and we see by the end of the first episode that that’s dubious.”

Alex also shared that he pitched The Valley as somewhere in between Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives.

When asked if they show a lot of the kids and the cast members being parents, Alex said, “We show a good amount. We show enough so that you can see that they are all caring parents and they’re kind of trying to figure it out, but at the same time, there’s only so much that you can watch of children.”

A little later on, Alex reveals that putting together The Valley started out with conversations with Jax.

“He and I went out to dinner and we were just talking about what’s going on in his life now and who his friends are, and I quickly settled on the idea of doing something about families or couples,” he said. “And then we kind of built it out from there and so we put on tape pretty much everyone that’s in his close inner circle, and kind of went from there.”

“Everyone really knows each other, they all care and we didn’t want to, you know, add any gimmicks or try to fill out the cast in a way that wasn’t authentic,” Alex continued.

Lala also revealed that episode eight of Vanderpump Rules is when The Valley will come out.

If a new episode premieres each week until then, the eighth episode of Vanderpump Rules will air on Tuesday, March 19th, so it looks like that’s when we can expect The Valley to premiere.

Bravo has only shared that it premieres this spring, so we’ll have to wait for more official information. Stay tuned to Just Jared!