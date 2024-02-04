Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Song 'This Is Me...Now' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Jennifer Lopez absolutely owned her Saturday Night Live performances!

On Saturday (February 3), the 54-year-old singer appeared as SNL‘s musical guest for the fourth time in her career. Ayo Edebiri made her hosting debut.

Jennifer unveiled her newest song “This Is Me…Now” on the show.

She wore a dazzling pink gown for the performance!

Jennifer also brought out Latto and REDMAN for a live rendition of her other brand new track, “Can’t Get Enough.”

If you didn’t know, This Is Me…Now is the title of Jennifer‘s ninth studio album, which will release on February 16.

There will also be a film released at the same time, which is titled This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. Take a look at the celebrity cast list!

Watch the full videos of Jennifer Lopez’s SNL performances here…