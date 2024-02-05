Apple TV+ Reveals 2024 TV Show Slate with Over 15 Series Debuting!

Apple TV+ has announced their 2024 slate of TV shows set to premiere this year, and there’s some returning favorites as well as some new shows to look forward to.

In total, there are over 15 TV shows listed here – both new and returning. There are original TV shows as well as docu-series listed.

The streamer also revealed a video to introduce their slate.

“The New Look”

Premiere date: Wednesday, February 14

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior. In addition to Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, “The New Look” ensemble cast is led by Maisie Williamsas Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; Claes Bang as Spatz; and, Glenn Close as Carmel Snow.

“The Dynasty: New England Patriots”

Premiere date: Friday, February 16

A highly anticipated 10-part documentary event from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, showcasing the rise of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century, the New England Patriots. Set to premiere globally Friday, February 16, “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” brings together former quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, along with a wide range of contributors, as they give the definitive story of the team’s remarkable reign.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin”

Premiere date: Friday, February 16

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

“Constellation”

Premiere date: Wednesday, February 21

Created and written by Peter Harness, “Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost. The series also stars James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, Will Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

“Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend”

Premiere date: Wednesday, February 21

“Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” highlights the thrilling story of the planet’s top living athlete, his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe to witness his epic World Cup win. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage. The docuseries explores the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career as it charts the dramatic path from his first match with the Argentina national football team to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player.

“The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin”

Premiere date: Friday, March 1

In “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” Dick Turpin (Noel Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” – Season Two

Premiere date: Friday, March 8

After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a ‘must do’ journey for any respectable globetrotter – a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.

“Manhunt”

Premiere date: Friday, March 15

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Hamish Linklater.



“Palm Royale”

Premiere date: Wednesday, March 20

“Palm Royale” is the highly anticipated Palm Beach-set series starring and executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig, who leads a renowned ensemble cast that includes Oscar and Emmy winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney, alongside Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber.

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” — Season Two

Premiere date: Friday, March 29

In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock,” the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.

“Loot” – Season Two

Premiere date: Wednesday, April 3

“Loot” returns for season two a year after Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), where we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with any new men. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly’s trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) remains by her side, diligently catering to her every whim…and occasionally feeding her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriquez), the no-nonsense executive director of the foundation, continues to run the Wells Foundation with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and announced he has a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

“Sugar”

Premiere date: Friday, April 5

Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

The series also stars Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

“Girls State”

Premiere date: Friday, April 5

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, and Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim’s Concordia Studio, the documentary follows 500 teenage girls from across Missouri gather for a week-long immersion in an elaborate laboratory of democracy, where they build a government from the ground up, campaign for office and form a Supreme Court to weigh the most divisive issues of the day. In “Girls State,” the country is now deeper into democratic crisis, with civil discourse and electoral politics increasingly fragile under ever more extreme political polarization. As questions of race and gender equality in a representational democracy reach a fever pitch, these young women confront the complicated paths women must navigate to build political power. Following a distinctly female perspective and filled with teenage insecurity, biting humor and a yearning for true friendship, the young leaders of “Girls State” win hearts and minds — not just elections.

“Franklin”

Premiere date: Friday, April 12

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” “Franklin” explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when – as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance – he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history.

“The Big Door Prize” – Season Two

Premiere date: Wednesday, April 24

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, “The Big Door Prize” season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty and Cass decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio and Izzy each find romance while Hana and Father Reuben attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials, and about the Morpho itself.

“Acapulco” – Season Three

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 1

In season three of “Acapulco,” it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

“Dark Matter”

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 8

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

“Trying” – Season Four

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 22

In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills.

“Presumed Innocent”

Premiere date: Friday, June 14

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the new thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

“Land of Women”

Premiere date: Summer 2024

Land of Women stars Eva Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Carmen Maura) and college-age daughter (Victoria Bazúa). To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

