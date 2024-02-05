Top Stories
Mon, 05 February 2024 at 2:25 pm

Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall & Fiancée Natalie Joy Welcome First Daughter - Find Out Her Name!

Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall & Fiancée Natalie Joy Welcome First Daughter - Find Out Her Name!

Nick Viall is a dad!

On Monday (Feb. 5), the 43-year-old Bachelor Nation star and host of The Viall Files podcast announced that he and fiancée Natalie Joy welcomed their first child together, a baby girl – and they coincidentally gave her the same name as Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter.

Keep reading to find out more…

Nick and Natalie, 25, named their baby girl River Rose.

“River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024 named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗” Nick and Natalie wrote on Instagram along with some adorable photos of their newborn daughter.

If you didn’t know, Nick and Natalie announced in August 2023 that they are expecting their first child together. The two have been dating since 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2023.

In a recent interview, Nick revealed how he prepared for fatherhood.

Congrats to the new parents!
Photos: Getty Images
