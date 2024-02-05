Peta Murgatroyd is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 Seven Months After Welcoming Second Son with Maks Chmerkovskiy!

Surprise! Peta Murgatroyd is pregnant again!

On Monday (February 5), the 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro announced on Instagram and that she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy are expecting their third child together – only seven months after welcoming their second son Rio.

“We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻,” Peta wrote. “Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

Along with her announcement, Peta shared a video of herself telling Maks, 44, that she’s pregnant again.

“Surpising [sic] @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious,” Peta continued. “It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴”

Peta then went on to acknowledge “everything we’ve been through” to get to baby No. 3.

“After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us,” Peta wrote. “We’re just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news 🥹”

Along with the baby on the way and Rio, who was born in June 2023, Peta and Maks are also parents to seven-year-old son Shai.

Congrats!