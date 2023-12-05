12 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros & Contestants Welcomed Babies in 2023

There have been quite a few new additions to the extended Dancing With the Stars family in 2023!

While there are still a few weeks left of the year, several past and current pro dancers, as well as past contestants have welcomed babies since January.

There are still a few weeks left of the year and another new baby could be born – Season 8 winner Shawn Johnson is currently expecting her third child and is due to give birth any day now.

We’re taking a look back at all of the DWTS pros and contestants that have added to their families in 2023.

Click through for a refresher on who has welcomed new babies this year…