Tue, 05 December 2023 at 10:28 pm

Princess Diana Actresses Elizabeth Debicki & Emma Corrin Unite at 'The Crown' Series Finale Screening - See Every Cast Member in Attendance!

Princess Diana Actresses Elizabeth Debicki & Emma Corrin Unite at 'The Crown' Series Finale Screening - See Every Cast Member in Attendance!

The stars are stepping out for The Crown’s Finale Celebration!

Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin, who both played Princess Diana on the hit Netflix show, attended the screening of the finale episodes on Tuesday (December 5) held at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Fellow stars in attendance included actors that appeared on The Crown throughout the show’s six seasons.

Season six, part two of The Crown premieres on Netflix on December 14, 2023. You can stream the first half of the final season already. Watch the trailer for the final episodes here!

Head inside to check out all of the past and present cast members in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see which cast members attended…

the crown finale

Angus Imrie

the crown finale

Beau Gadsdon

the crown finale

Bertie Carvel

the crown finale

Claudia Harrison

the crown finale

Dominic West

the crown finale

Ed McVey

the crown finale

Elizabeth Debicki

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Christian Dior dress, Falke jewelry, and Roger Vivier shoes

the crown finale

Emma Corrin

FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Miu Miu outfit and Carter jewelry

the crown finale

Fflyn Edwards

the crown finale

Gillian Anderson

the crown finale

Imelda Staunton

the crown finale

James Murray

the crown finale

Jonathan Pryce

the crown finale

Jonny Lee Miller

the crown finale

Khalid Abdalla

the crown finale

Lesley Manville

the crown finale

Luther Ford

the crown finale

Marcia Warren

the crown finale

Marion Bailey

the crown finale

Meg Bellamy

the crown finale

Olivia Williams

the crown finale

Salim Daw

the crown finale

Sebastian Blunt

the crown finale

Teddy Hawley

the crown finale

Timothee Sambor

the crown finale

Viola Prettejohn
Photos: Getty Images
