Princess Diana Actresses Elizabeth Debicki & Emma Corrin Unite at 'The Crown' Series Finale Screening - See Every Cast Member in Attendance!
The stars are stepping out for The Crown’s Finale Celebration!
Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin, who both played Princess Diana on the hit Netflix show, attended the screening of the finale episodes on Tuesday (December 5) held at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.
Fellow stars in attendance included actors that appeared on The Crown throughout the show’s six seasons.
Season six, part two of The Crown premieres on Netflix on December 14, 2023. You can stream the first half of the final season already. Watch the trailer for the final episodes here!
Head inside to check out all of the past and present cast members in attendance…
Keep scrolling to see which cast members attended…
Angus Imrie
Beau Gadsdon
Bertie Carvel
Claudia Harrison
Dominic West
Ed McVey
Elizabeth Debicki
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Christian Dior dress, Falke jewelry, and Roger Vivier shoes
Emma Corrin
FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Miu Miu outfit and Carter jewelry
Fflyn Edwards
Gillian Anderson
Imelda Staunton
James Murray
Jonathan Pryce
Jonny Lee Miller
Khalid Abdalla
Lesley Manville
Luther Ford
Marcia Warren
Marion Bailey
Meg Bellamy
Olivia Williams
Salim Daw
Sebastian Blunt
Teddy Hawley
Timothee Sambor
Viola Prettejohn