'Couple to Throuple' Cast - Meet the 4 Couples on Peacock's Polyamorous Dating Show!

Couple to Throuple is the next big show set to shake up TV!

Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, the Peacock series follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship.

Via Peacock: Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.

The 10-episode season will roll out in weekly batches of three beginning Thursday (February 8). The season finale will stream separately.

Click through to meet the hosts, the four couples, and watch the trailer…