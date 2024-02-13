Kendall Jenner Stars In Calvin Klein's New Spring 2024 Womenswear Campaign

Kendall Jenner returns for another Calvin Klein campaign!

The 28-year-old is starring in the fashion brand’s new Spring 2024 Womenswear campaign.

Kendall was photographed for the new campaign by famed photographer Mert Alas.

This campaign features the Spring collection, including the Relaxed Trench Coat, Structured Stretch Blazer, Structured Stretch Wide Leg Trousers, and Line Leather Crossbody Bag.

The new Calvin Klein Spring 2024 collection just launched TODAY (February 13) and you can shop the clothing at CalvinKlein.com.

As a longtime Calvin Klein ambassador, Kendall was last featured in the brand’s Fall 2023 campaign, as well as the Spring 2023 campaign!

