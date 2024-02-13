Top Stories
NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video & Transcript!)

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Confirmed After Sudden Passing at 41

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 4:54 pm

Kendall Jenner Stars In Calvin Klein's New Spring 2024 Womenswear Campaign

Kendall Jenner returns for another Calvin Klein campaign!

The 28-year-old is starring in the fashion brand’s new Spring 2024 Womenswear campaign.

Kendall was photographed for the new campaign by famed photographer Mert Alas.

This campaign features the Spring collection, including the Relaxed Trench Coat, Structured Stretch Blazer, Structured Stretch Wide Leg Trousers, and Line Leather Crossbody Bag.

The new Calvin Klein Spring 2024 collection just launched TODAY (February 13) and you can shop the clothing at CalvinKlein.com.

As a longtime Calvin Klein ambassador, Kendall was last featured in the brand’s Fall 2023 campaign, as well as the Spring 2023 campaign!

Photos: Mert Alas for Calvin Klein
Posted to: Fashion, Kendall Jenner, Mert Alas