'The Vince Staples Show' - 3 Cast Members Recurring, 5 Guests Join Netflix Series!

The Vince Staples Show is premiering this month!

The Netflix series is set to hit the streamer with five episodes dropping on Thursday (February 15).

Here’s a plot summary, via Netflix: “Strap in and prepare for foot races and high speed chases through the streets of Long Beach, CA, in the brand-new scripted comedy from the mind of rapper, actor, and producer Vince Staples. Launching in February, The Vince Staples Show stars Staples as, well, Vince Staples. In the limited comedic series, he’s thrust into adventures while navigating life as a kind of famous, kind of rich, kind of criminal (but not really) rapper. Unfortunately, anything that can go wrong usually does.”

Along with the main star, there are some other recurring guest cast members, and appearances from some guest stars!

