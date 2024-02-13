Top Stories
NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video &amp; Transcript!)

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ayo Edebiri Calling Her Career a 'Scam,' Reveals Exactly What Ayo Said in Her Apology

Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Confirmed After Sudden Passing at 41

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 5:01 pm

'The Vince Staples Show' - 3 Cast Members Recurring, 5 Guests Join Netflix Series!

'The Vince Staples Show' - 3 Cast Members Recurring, 5 Guests Join Netflix Series!

The Vince Staples Show is premiering this month!

The Netflix series is set to hit the streamer with five episodes dropping on Thursday (February 15).

Here’s a plot summary, via Netflix: “Strap in and prepare for foot races and high speed chases through the streets of Long Beach, CA, in the brand-new scripted comedy from the mind of rapper, actor, and producer Vince Staples. Launching in February, The Vince Staples Show stars Staples as, well, Vince Staples. In the limited comedic series, he’s thrust into adventures while navigating life as a kind of famous, kind of rich, kind of criminal (but not really) rapper. Unfortunately, anything that can go wrong usually does.”

Along with the main star, there are some other recurring guest cast members, and appearances from some guest stars!

Click through to find out who is in the cast of The Vince Staples Show…

