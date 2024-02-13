Tue, 13 February 2024 at 5:46 pm
Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry to Lead New Hulu Movie 'Prom Dates' From American High
- Antonia Gentry will star in an upcoming Hulu teen comedy – Just Jared Jr
- Cetaphil makes things right with TikToker after claims they copied her videos – Celebitchy
- Here are Taylor Swift‘s top 30 songs – Popsugar
- Disney has greenlit a fourth Zombies movie. Get the scoop! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Antonia Gentry, Casting, hulu, Movies, Newsies