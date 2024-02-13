Uma Thurman, Natasha Lyonne, & Awkwafina Check Out Tory Burch's NYFW Show
The stars are stepping out during New York Fashion Week!
Uma Thurman, Natasha Lyonne, and Awkwafina spent the afternoon at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show on Tuesday (February 13) held at the New York Public Library in New York City.
Following the show, we have a compile a list of the more than 30 celebs that were in attendance.
Alexa Chung
AnnaSophia Robb
Awkwafina
Barbara Palvin Sprouse
Dominique Thorne
Dree Hemingway
Ivy Getty
Kathryn Newton
Lily Chee
Meredith Duxbury
Natasha Lyonne
Pritika Swarup
Rachel Zoe
Uma Thurman
