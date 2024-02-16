Donald Trump Civil Fraud Trial Outcome: Former President Fined $364 Million & Faces More Repercussions

Donald Trump had another very bad day in court.

On Friday (February 16), New York’s Judge Arthur Engoron issued their ruling in the civil fraud trial case, which accused the former president of lying about his personal worth and the value of his company.

According to reporting by Forbes, Donald was fined $364 million. Additional reporting by ABC News noted that he is unable to act as an officer of a company in New York for three years.

Donald‘s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were involved in the lawsuit and were also each fined $4 million and cannot act as an officer of a company for two years.

The politician is likely to appeal the ruling. He has denied all of the claims, which were brought up by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The latest ruling against Donald comes just a few weeks after it was ruled that he owed $83 million to E. Jean Carroll after a trial found him liable for defaming her.

This is just the latest bad news for the former president, who was placed under arrest twice in the summer of 2023 and faces ongoing investigations. It was also reported that his social media platform lost a staggering amount of money.

Despite all of this, Donald still remains a frontrunner to securing the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race.