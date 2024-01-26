Donald Trump's Defamation Trial Results Revealed - He Owes E. Jean Carroll More Than $83 Million

Donald Trump owes E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million, according to a New York jury.

The 77-year-old former president and current presidential candidate was found liable of defaming and sexually abusing E. Jean in a May 2023 trial. She accused him of rape, a charge that he was not held liable for.

They returned to court after E. Jean accused Donald of making additional defamatory comments in 2019, leading to the latest results.

According to CNN, a jury of seven men and two women handed down their decision after less than three hours of deliberation on Friday (January 26).

In total, Donald has to pay the writer $83.3 million. Of that total, $18.3 million is for compensatory damages due to a hit to her reputation. The remaining $65 million is for punitive damages.

E. Jean was seeking significantly less.

Donald was not present for the decision’s reading. However, he was in the courtroom throughout the case.

He responded to his expensive day in court on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” he wrote. “I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

This is just the latest bad news for the former president, who was placed under arrest twice in the summer of 2023 and faces ongoing investigations. It was also reported that his social media platform lost a staggering amount of money.

Despite all of this, Donald still remains a frontrunner to securing the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race. A chief competitor dropped out just last week.