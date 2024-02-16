Cardi B & Offset Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Spending Valentine's Day Together

Cardi B and Offset may be giving their marriage another shot.

Back in December 2023, the 31-year-old “WAP” singer announced that she and the 32-year-old “Blame It On Set” rapper had separated following accusations that he on cheated on her.

Earlier this week, Cardi and Offset sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

Keep reading to find out more…On Wednesday night (February 14), Cardi and Offset kept close as they arrived at celeb hotspot for Carbone in Miami for dinner, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

After their meal, the two were seen getting into the same truck and driving off.

Shortly after their split was first announced, Cardi and Offset spent Christmas together with their two kids – daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

Then a week later, Cardi admitted that she and Offset hooked up the night before New Year’s Eve, but clarified that they were not back together.

Did you see that Cardi and Offset are being sued? Find out more.