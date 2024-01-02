Cardi B Clarifies Offset Relationship Status After Confirming They Hooked Up on New Year's Eve

Cardi B and Offset may have spent New Year’s Eve together, but don’t expect them to reconcile their relationship anytime soon.

The former couple performed on different stages at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Sunday night (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The stars ran into each other at the hotel and Cardi confirmed to fans on social media that they hooked up that night.

Cardi said on a Spaces live stream, “I want to be clear to you guys, because you guys are making your assumptions, and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d–ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.”

“We was both in the same club, and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, he’s in his section. So it’s like, ‘Man, just f–king come over here. Let’s just chill. We’re having a good time,’” she added (via Entertainment Tonight).

Cardi continued, “I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship — we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years — I don’t consider that we’re back together. The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f–king the night long. We need to work on our sh-t, we need to work on our communication, there’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”

“It’s a fun night, then guess what, the next day we’re arguing, the next day I’m blocking. The next thing you know, we aren’t talking for four days. I don’t want to keep that cycle going,” she added.

Cardi recently shut down reconciliation rumors through her social media activity.