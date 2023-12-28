Cardi B's Twitter Activity Shuts Down Offset Reconciliation Rumors

Cardi B and her husband Offset recently broke up, but some rumors have circulated suggesting that they might be back together again.

After the former couple was together on Christmas to celebrate the holidays with their kids, a gossip report said that “Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.”

Cardi took to Twitter and pressed the “like” button on a fan’s reply to that report, seemingly cosigning the response.

The fan’s response included a meme with the message, “You just made that up.” Cardi seems to be confirming that the report is false and that she is NOT back together with Offset.

