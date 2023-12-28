Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 9:36 pm

Cardi B's Twitter Activity Shuts Down Offset Reconciliation Rumors

Cardi B's Twitter Activity Shuts Down Offset Reconciliation Rumors

Cardi B and her husband Offset recently broke up, but some rumors have circulated suggesting that they might be back together again.

After the former couple was together on Christmas to celebrate the holidays with their kids, a gossip report said that “Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.”

Cardi took to Twitter and pressed the “like” button on a fan’s reply to that report, seemingly cosigning the response.

The fan’s response included a meme with the message, “You just made that up.” Cardi seems to be confirming that the report is false and that she is NOT back together with Offset.

Did you see that Cardi and Offset are being sued right now by a rental home owner?
