Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Celebrates Their 16th Anniversary, Talks Difficulty of Holidays & Anniversaries Amid His Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis is celebrating 16 years with husband Bruce Willis!

The 45-year-old model and the 68-year-old actor started dating in late 2007 and were married in March 2009.

Emma took to Instagram this week to commemorate their anniversary, and she also noted how difficult it is to celebrate anniversaries and the holidays after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

“16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows 🤍,” she captioned photos of the pair. See them HERE!

The next day, Emma shared a video talking about how the holidays and anniversaries are hard, and how having an inner circle to be able to talk to is important during difficult moments.

“Bruce calls it the ‘inner circle.’ It’s people that we are fortunate to have in our lives that we can call, trust and rely on. I’m lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don’t offer a way to fix-it but can just listen. That helps tremendously,” Emma shared in the caption of the video.

“That inner circle is also here on this channel. This past year it was imperative for me to finally be able to build community and connection. And you have shown up,” she continued. “People from all walks of life sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us. I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved. That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness. I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much. It also makes me feel less alone. I am grateful to you 💞”

