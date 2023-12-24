Cardi B & Offset Are Being Sued, Face Lawsuit by LA Rental Home Owner

Cardi B and Offset are being faced with a lawsuit.

The estranged couple and rappers have been sued by the owner of the home they rented out in Los Angeles, which they vacated back in October “without notice,” according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Cardi and Offset are being sued for breach of contract and negligence, as the legal docs claim they lived in the rental home for only 20 months and vacated the house without notice.

Following their exit, there was allegedly “significant property damage,” which includes “broken furniture, holes in the walls and permanent scratches and stains to the limestone tile floors, rugs and curtains.”

They also state there were “burn marks on things like tables, counters and cabinets, per the filing.”

The owner has tallied the damage to be worth $85,000, and claims that they have reached out to Cardi B and Offset multiple times to no response.

The new lawsuit comes within two weeks since Cardi announced she was single amid relationship woes. There have also been cheating allegations.