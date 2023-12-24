Kim Kardashian Reveals How Each of Her Family Members Wraps Christmas Gifts - See the Photos!

Kim Kardashian is sharing her family’s unique Christmas gifts!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known to always make a statement during the year’s biggest events, including the holidays!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday (December 24) to show presents wrapped by herself and her family members.

“Wrapping gifts in our family is always such a fun family tradition to see what each family member did and their vibe for the year. Each represents us so well!” Kim began in the caption.

Each slide of her post depicted a different wrapping style, which she attributed to each family member.

“I did all white SKIMS cotton jersey t shirt fabric. I’m excited to reuse it and make other things,” the reality star wrote in reference to packages wrapped in white cloth and knotted in the center.

“Kylie did a festive Santa print,” she continued, citing the boxes with Santa riding in his sleigh, with red ribbons and a sleigh bell in the corners.

“Kravis a simple green cool wrapping,” Kim wrote, describing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s plain green wrapping paper tied together with green ribbon.

“My mom a shiny metallic red wrapping,” she said of Kris Jenner‘s pile of radiant red boxes.

“Kendall did a chic blue and white print with green bow,” Kim wrote, referencing boxes wrapped in white paper with blue horses and trees. The decorative gifts were complete with green ribbons and synthetic tree branches.

“Rob wrapped everything in a festive snowman print with a white bin that has these soft ball shape,” she added, followed by, “Khloe did a gorgeous monochromatic green with green ribbon.”

