Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Nash's Cause of Death Revealed

Keisha Nash‘s cause of death has been determined.

The actress and ex-wife of Forest Whitaker passed away on December 6, 2023 at the age of 51.

Forest and Keisha met on the set of Blown Away in 1994 and got married in 1996. The former couple split in 2018. They share daughters True and Sonnet, plus they each have a child from previous relationships.

TMZ obtained a copy of Keisha‘s death certificate and it lists her cause of death as “alcoholic liver disease” and she had been living with the disease for years.

“Acute renal failure,” which is a symptom of anorexia, was another cause listed.

The death certificate reveals that Keisha was laid to rest in Los Angeles on December 20, two weeks after she passed.