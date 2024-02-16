Daniel Dae Kim Addresses Possibility of Returning for 'The Good Doctor' Final Season

Daniel Dae Kim is opening up about the end of The Good Doctor.

ABC previously announced that the medical drama led by Freddie Highmore will end with its upcoming seventh season.

In a new interview, Daniel, 55, who serves as an executive producer on The Good Doctor, shared his thoughts on the show coming to an and end and revealed if he will be reprising his role as Dr. Jackson Han for the final season.

Keep reading to find out more…“Seven years nowadays is actually saying a lot,” Daniel shared with Deadline. “I know that’s rare and I appreciate that for what it is.”

He then went on to thank “everyone who has been a part of the show” for its success.

Daniel played Dr. Jackson Han in a 5-episode arc over seasons two and three and while he said he would “love to come back,” he has several other projects he’s currently working on.

He will soon be traveling to South Korea to begin filming his new Prime Video series Butterfly, which he will star in and produce.

The seventh and final season of The Good Doctor premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 10 p.m. ET on ABC. You can find out which The Good Doctor stars are exiting the series this season, and who is returning as well, here.