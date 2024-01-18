'The Good Doctor' Season 7 - 2 Stars Are Joining for the Final Season, Several More Returning!

The Good Doctor is coming to an end.

The ABC medical drama, which centered around Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his colleagues, will end with its upcoming seventh season, which kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible,” the lead actor said in a statement.

“Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

ABC renewed the show for its seventh season last April.

Now, we know that two stars are joining for the final season.

Click through to find out who will return and join for the final season of The Good Doctor…