Kate Beckinsale Slams BAFTAs For 'Cold Email' About Stepfather Roy Battersby, Who Isn't Being Guaranteed an In Memoriam Spot

Kate Beckinsale just took to social media to share a “cold email” she received from BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) after the passing of her beloved stepfather, director Roy Battersby.

If you don’t know, Roy has a huge list of credits and accomplishments to his name (all of which Kate mentioned in her post.) Roy even has a lifetime achievement award from BAFTA for his work.

Keep reading to find out more…

In part, despite all of his accomplishments, Kate received an email from them that said they “could not guarantee he would be included in their ‘in memoriam tribute’” at the 2024 BAFTAs, which will take place in London on February 18.

Here is just part of Kate‘s Instagram post: “Today BAFTA told me they ‘could not guarantee’ he would be included in their ‘in memoriam’ tribute , to honour the industry members we have lost. So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career (in which he has been awarded from said organisation the highest accolade they have ) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning. If his work, his life, his craft, his mentoring, his heart and soul are worthy of a mention that he is gone. That, that has broken my heart all over again.”

She continued, “I am paralysed, sick and sickened and I will honour him and his work every day of my life.”

She added this addendum, “***Oh and while I am at it, yes it is my mum [Judy Loe] briefly in the Netflix show Fool me Once, for those who asked . And she has been gracefully and quietly dealing with stage four cancer for the last six years and just lost her husband so thanks again , BAFTA for your horribly cold email.”

We’re sending our continued condolences to Kate‘s family over the death of their beloved family member, Roy Battersby. RIP.