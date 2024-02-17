Saoirse Ronan Shimmers Alongside 'The Outrun' Co-Star Paapa Essiedu at Berlinale Film Festival 2024

Saoirse Ronan is hitting the red carpet at the 2024 Berlinale International Film Festival.

The 29-year-old four-time Oscar nominee posed alongside co-star Paapa Essiedu as they attended the premiere of their new movie The Outrun on Saturday (February 17) held at the Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saoirse Ronan

For the premiere, Saoirse dazzled in a silver top paired with a long, white skirt while Paapa wore a white blazer and black pants.

Keep reading to find out more…Also stepping out for the premiere was the movie’s director Nora Fingscheidt and author Amy Liptrot, who wrote the 2016 memoir of the same name which the movie is based on.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “After living life on the edge in London, Rona (Ronan) attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Orkney Islands — where she grew up — hoping to heal.”

The Outrun does not have an official release date yet.

In a recent interview, Saoirse revealed the role she was supposed to play in Barbie.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton outfit.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Saoirse Ronan at the premiere…