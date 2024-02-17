Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, & More Attend BAFTAs Nominees Party in London

The stars are stepping out ahead of the 2024 BAFTAs!

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley joined Paul Mescal, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and more stars at the Nominees’ Party for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, supported by Bulgari, on Saturday (February 17) held at The National Gallery in London, England.

The 2024 BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday, Feb. 18 live from London with David Tennant hosting. Check out the full list of nominations here.

We pulled together photos of more than 20 famed actors and directors at the event. That way you can easily scroll and see who was there and what they were wearing!

Adjoa Andoh

Alexander Payne

Alison Oliver

Andy Serkis

Anna Shaffer

Celine Song FYI: Celine Song is wearing a Chanel coat.

Clara Amfo

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Dominic Sessa

Ed Westwick & fiancée Amy Jackson

Ella Hunt

Emerald Fennell

Fantasia Barrino FYI: Fantasia Barrino is wearing Amiri.

Hannah Oliver

Keegan-Michael Key

Margot Robbie & husband Tom Ackerley

Paul Giamatti & girlfriend Clara Wong

Paul Mescal

Richard E. Grant

Rosamund Pike FYI: Rosamund Pike is wearing an Erdem dress.

Sandra Hüller

Savannah Leaf

Teo Yoo

Vera Wang

