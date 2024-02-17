Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, & More Attend BAFTAs Nominees Party in London
The stars are stepping out ahead of the 2024 BAFTAs!
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley joined Paul Mescal, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and more stars at the Nominees’ Party for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, supported by Bulgari, on Saturday (February 17) held at The National Gallery in London, England.
The 2024 BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday, Feb. 18 live from London with David Tennant hosting. Check out the full list of nominations here.
We pulled together photos of more than 20 famed actors and directors at the event. That way you can easily scroll and see who was there and what they were wearing!
Adjoa Andoh
Alexander Payne
Alison Oliver
Andy Serkis
Anna Shaffer
Celine Song
FYI: Celine Song is wearing a Chanel coat.
Clara Amfo
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Dominic Sessa
Ed Westwick & fiancée Amy Jackson
Ella Hunt
Emerald Fennell
Fantasia Barrino
FYI: Fantasia Barrino is wearing Amiri.
Hannah Oliver
Keegan-Michael Key
Margot Robbie & husband Tom Ackerley
Paul Giamatti & girlfriend Clara Wong
Paul Mescal
Richard E. Grant
Rosamund Pike
FYI: Rosamund Pike is wearing an Erdem dress.
Sandra Hüller
Savannah Leaf
Teo Yoo
Vera Wang
