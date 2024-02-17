Past 'American Idol' Winner Wants to Replace Katy Perry as Judge

A past American Idol winner is throwing their hat in the ring to join the show’s judges panel!

Earlier this week, Katy Perry announced that she was leaving the show after season 22, which premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Following Katy‘s announcement, a past Idol winner revealed that they would love to join the show as the new judge.

Keep reading to find out more…Season six winner Jordin Sparks wants to return to the show that started her music career as the new judge!

“Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️” Jordin, 34, tweeted.

After sharing her hopes, many fans love the idea of Jordin becoming the next Idol judge.

“Please do. Honestly. I think having an Og winner is exactly what it needs,” one fan tweeted, as another wrote, “This is honestly what people have wanted – an Idol winner as a permanent judge is a phenomenal idea. She’s been through it, now having her to judge and mentor the new generation of talent is the best idea possible!”

Lionel Richie also weighed in on who could possibly replace Katy.